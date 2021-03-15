‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity

NEW YORK (AP) — Academy Awards nominations went to two female filmmakers for the first time and a historically diverse slate of actors. Ultimately David Fincher’s “Mank” took the lead. The black-and-white period drama about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz got 10 nods Monday. The other nominations were spread among a wide variety of contenders. Six each were scored by six films, all of which are also up for best picture: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “Sound of Metal,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “The Father.” Also nominated for best picture was Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman.” History was made in the best director category. Chloé Zhoe got a nod for her elegiac road-trip drama “Nomadland” alongside Fennell for her pitch black #MeToo revenge comedy.