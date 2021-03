MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - An overturned semi is impacting traffic on I-77 South in Mercer County.

The crash is just south of the Twelvemile Road exit.

Dispatchers say the driver was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

As of 10:15 AM, first responders are still at the scene.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.