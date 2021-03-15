Rain and even some freezing rain are possible for Monday

A few rain showers move in today. Most of the precipitation will happen later in the day, but a few spots mainly south and around highway 460 are seeing some light rain to start the morning. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s. Highs will be cooler than yesterdays with most in the 40s; a few lower 50s are possible.

Cooler temperatures move in tonight. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. With the precipitation moving in there is a possibility some of the viewing area will see a mix of rain and freezing rain. Freezing rain is most likely to be seen for the higher elevations east of I-77. A glaze of ice is possible by tomorrow morning so we could run into a slick morning commute!

Along with precipitation building in, winds will be strong. Wind gusts during this afternoon and tonight will hit anywhere from 25 to 40 MPH at times. Winds will be calmer for Tuesday.

A few stray showers are possible tomorrow (mainly in the evening). Cloudy skies remain, but temperatures are warmer. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and 60s. Temperatures will be above seasonable for the middle of the work week.

A chance for rain is possible each day this work week with Thursday being the wettest day!

