Raleigh County man arrested after fleeing from police

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about a stolen vehicle that led to a police chase followed by an arrest on Saturday.

Sergeant Ballard spotted the stolen Ford F350 near the 16 mile post on I-77 weaving through traffic and pulling to the shoulder.

When police lights were turned on, the driver fled the interstate.

The driver, Joseph Short, was armed with a .45 caliber firearm.

Deputies followed the vehicle into Princeton, where Princeton police assisted by deploying spike strips. Due to the position of the vehicle, the spike strips only impacted one tire.

Short continued to drive before striking a tree and disabling the vehicle.

Princeton Police Department and the WVSP Turnpike Trooper assisted Mercer County Sheriff's Department with the arrest.

Short was charged in Mercer County with a DUI, fleeing while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing with property damage, and felon in possession of a fire arm.

Short has been transferred to Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

