Security officials to scale back fencing around US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Security officials are starting to scale back the perimeter fencing surrounding the Capitol. The acting House sergeant-at-arms says in new a memo that the inner perimeter of fencing will be moved closer to the Capitol building this week. Strings of razor wire atop the fence will also be removed. But an inner perimeter of fencing closer to the Capitol will remain in place. How to protect lawmakers while keeping the grounds open to the public has emerged as one of the more daunting questions after Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly insurrection. Lawmakers from both parties have decried the fencing as excessive.