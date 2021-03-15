State TV: Iran inaugurates new underground missile facility

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has inaugurated a new underground facility designated for missile storage. Monday’s report quotes Guard commander Gen. Hossein Salami as saying that cruise and ballistic missiles will empower the Guard’s navy even more. The TV report showed footage of scores of missiles in an enclosed space resembling an underground corridor. It did not say where the facility is located. Since 2011, Iran has boasted of underground facilities across the country as well as along the southern coast near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran claims to have missiles that can travel 2,000 kilometers, or about 1,200 miles.