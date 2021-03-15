Stuck in quarantine, Virginia has spot in tournament waiting

Virginia has a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Whether the Cavaliers can get to Indianapolis with enough available players is to be determined. Virginia was forced to withdraw from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament last week after a positive test for COVID-19. Coach Tony Bennett says most of his players are in quarantine. While the other 67 teams are expected to arrive in Indianapolis by Monday, the plan for Virginia is to travel on Friday for its first round game against Ohio on Saturday night. The Cavaliers will be forced to prepare for the game mostly with Zoom meetings.