Two arrested, two remain wanted for Beckley catalytic converter robberies

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department made two arrests in connection to recent thefts of catalytic converters in Raleigh County.

Their investigation led to the clearance of over 12 catalytic converter theft cases.

Christopher Mcmillion and William Perryman, both from Beckley, were charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Two suspects are still at large.

Charles Mcmillion is wanted for five counts of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. Eric Morris is wanted for receiving or concealing stolen property.

Catalytic converter robberies are on the rise nationwide.

Beckley Police issued this warning in a statement: "Just remember when you decide to damage an innocent person’s vehicle in this area, that vehicle may be just the decoy that officers put there for you to target."

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact the Beckley Police Department.

