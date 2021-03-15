Two people behind bars after pursuit, home invasion in Wyoming County

SABINE, W.Va. (WVVA) Two men are taken into custody after a pursuit in Wyoming County.



According to a release from Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. Chief Deputy Don Cook and the Pineville Police Dept., after a pursuit on Saturday, a white Infiniti struck a fence in the Glen Fork area and two suspects fled into the woods.



One of the men in the vehicle, Eric Timothy Wright, was arrested and officers continued to search for the other man in the car. At the same time, a call came in regarding a burglary in progress where officers found broken glass and a man covered in blood with an elderly female resident. The, Nathaniel Santiago, 24, of Baltimore, MD, was taken to hospital for treatment and later taken to Southern Regional Jail.



Santiago was charged with Malicious Assault, Nightime Burglary, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Unlawful Restraint. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Wright was charged with Fleeing on Foot and two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver.