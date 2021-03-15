US sends team to Detroit to investigate Tesla-semi crash

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is sending a team to Detroit to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that drove beneath a semitrailer. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Monday night that a special crash investigation team will go to the city to investigate the “violent crash.” Two people were hurt in the crash last Thursday, one critically. The crash circumstances are similar to two others in Florida in which Teslas drove beneath tractor-trailers, causing two deaths. In both cases, the cars were being driven while using Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving software. Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood could not say if the Tesla driver was using Autopilot or Tesla’s “full self-driving” software.