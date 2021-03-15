Vice President urges calm as Tanzania’s leader still unseen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s vice president on Monday sought to reassure the nation amid the continuing absence of the country’s president, saying it was “normal” for human beings to suffer colds and other illnesses. Addressing a public rally in Tanzania’s Tanga region, Samia Suluhu offered no update on the whereabouts of President John Magufuli even as she said she had been sent by him to calm the East African nation. “I want to assure you Tanzania is safe. It is normal for a human being to be tested, often for colds and flu, for anything,” Suluhu said. “I want to tell you that if there is an important time for Tanzanians to remain united, it is now.”