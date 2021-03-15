Virginia’s governor gets vaccine shot, still urges caution

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine. He shed a navy blue sport jacket and a light blue dress shirt before a member of the Virginia National Guard plunged a needle into his left shoulder Monday. Northam gave a thumbs-up and got a round of applause at the governor’s mansion in Richmond. Governors throughout the country have been getting vaccine shots over the last several weeks. But even as more Americans are inoculated, Virginia is not lifting many of its coronavirus-related restrictions. A handful of other states are lifting their mask-wearing mandates. But Northam said everyone needs to remain vigilant for several more months.