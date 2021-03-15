Volkswagen plans six battery factories to ramp up electrics

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen is going big on batteries for electric cars. The German automaker says it plans six big battery factories in Europe by 2030, starting with building out its existing ones in Salzgitter, German and in Skelleftea, Sweden. Volkswagen says it is going with a single unified type of battery cell that could cut battery costs by 50%. The idea is to put electric cars within reach of most people by keeping the price within their reach. Volkswagen’s “Power Day” presentation also included plans to add thousands of new charging stations around Europe.