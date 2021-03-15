West Virginia expands vaccine eligibility

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - More West Virginians can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 as state health officials expand eligibility under phase 2A.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement in a Monday press briefing.

Essential workers of all ages, and people 16+ with additional underlying health conditions, are now eligible for a shot.

Individuals with any of the above conditions can now receive a vaccine.

"We're on the glide slope here," Justice said. "We're on the glide slope to being able to get our lives back to normal, and that's what we want more than anything.

To pre-register for a shot, use the state's vaccine scheduling tool by clicking here or calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

The info line is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.