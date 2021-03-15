Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE…Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at

rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service

toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with

your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You

can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg

Facebook page and on Twitter.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&