Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Eastern Greenbrier County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at
rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service
toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with
your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You
can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg
Facebook page and on Twitter.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&