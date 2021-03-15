Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 9:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, but mainly freezing rain
and light snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and
ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast
Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.
&&