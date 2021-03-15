Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Eastern Greenbrier County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Ice accumulations will primarily be on trees, power
lines and elevated objects. Ground surfaces are warm, but some
higher elevation untreated roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses could become slippery and hazardous early Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Those planning to travel overnight and early Tuesday should use
extra caution, especially on secondary roads at higher elevations,
bridges, and overpasses. Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach
your destination.
Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at
rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service
toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with
your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You
can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg
Facebook page and on Twitter.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&