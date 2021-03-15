Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE…Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Ice accumulations will primarily be on trees, power

lines and elevated objects. Ground surfaces are warm, but some

higher elevation untreated roads, and especially bridges and

overpasses could become slippery and hazardous early Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Those planning to travel overnight and early Tuesday should use

extra caution, especially on secondary roads at higher elevations,

bridges, and overpasses. Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach

your destination.

Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at

rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service

toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with

your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You

can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg

Facebook page and on Twitter.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

