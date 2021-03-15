WVa to vaccinate 16 and over with medical conditions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginians aged 16 and older with underlying medical conditions are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine. Gov. Jim Justice announced on Monday that eligibility will also expand to include all essential workers of any age. The list of eligible conditions include asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, intellectual disabilities, autoimmune disorders and more. Pregnant residents are also eligible and the caretakers of those with some diseases. All residents 50 and over have already been eligible for a vaccine. Nearly 22% of residents are partially vaccinated, while 13.7% are fully inoculated against the virus that has killed 2,531 people in West Virginia.