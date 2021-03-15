WVU, Virginia Tech women earns NCAA Tournament berths

(WVVA) - The 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament will include the Mountaineer and Hokie women, both teams learned on Monday night.

Mike Carey and WVU earn a four seed after a 21-6 finish to the regular season and conference tournament, falling to second-seeded Baylor in the Big 12 championship.

Playing in the Hemisfair Region, the Mountaineers will matchup with 13-seed Lehigh on Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. The Lady Mountain Hawks claimed the Patriot League tournament championship and enter the game with a record of 10-5.

For the first time since 2006, the Hokies (14-9) are going dancing, earning a seven seed in the River Walk Region. They will face a tenth-seeded Marquette, who was one of the last four teams to earn a bid.

Tip-off is also slated for Sunday at 12 p.m.