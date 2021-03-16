Afghan official: Gunmen fire at university bus, killing 2

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says gunmen opened fire at a minibus belonging to a university in northern Baghlan province, killing at least two people and wounding six. A spokesman for the provincial police chief says a student and the driver of the bus were killed in the attack on Tuesday on the outskirts of Puli Khomri, the provincial capital. The wounded were all university lecturers. The bus was carrying students and teachers from the faculty of agriculture and was travelling to the university. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.