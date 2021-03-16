Appeals court upholds conviction in Black partygoer’s death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has left intact the murder conviction of a white man who fired a shotgun at an unarmed Black partygoer after reporting “hoodlums” in the neighborhood. A majority on a state Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the first-degree murder conviction of 43-year-old Chad Cameron Copley. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 shooting death of 20-year-old Kourey Thomas as Thomas left a late-night gathering near the curb in front of Copley’s house in Raleigh. The ruling came after the state Supreme Court reversed an earlier Court of Appeals ruling that ordered a new trial.