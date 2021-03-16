CBS says ‘The Talk’ staying off air after racism talk

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says its daytime show “The Talk” will stay on hiatus for another week after a discussion about racism involving co-host Sharon Osbourne went off the rails last week. Osbourne reacted with anger and profanity when asked to talk about her support and friendship with British TV personality Piers Morgan. Morgan left the show “Good Morning Britain” after questioning Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, when she said she felt suicidal during her time in the British royal family. Osbourne said she felt like she was being put on ‘the electric chair’ for having a friend that some people think is racist.