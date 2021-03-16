Skip to Content

Chase attacks McClellan over leadership in Black caucus

5:13 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Amanda Chase, the self-described “Trump in heels” running for Virginia governor, said recently that a fellow state senator seeking the Democratic nomination in the race would not “be a governor that supports everyone” because she heads the Black caucus. The remarks about state Sen. Jennifer McClellan came during a campaign event Chase said took place Monday night. A video clip was circulated online by a Democratic super PAC, American Bridge 21st Century. In a statement, McClellan called the remarks bigoted and racist and said they have no place in Virginia politics. Chase said she stood by them. 

