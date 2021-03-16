China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV has criticized bathroom fixtures brand Kohler and automaker BMW for using facial recognition to identify customers in a possible violation of privacy rules that took effect this year. The accusation came in an annual broadcast to mark Consumers’ Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands. China’s government uses facial recognition technology to monitor the public through a nationwide network of video cameras. Some developers market the technology abroad, prompting complaints they might be helping oppressive governments. CCTV said Kohler Co. stores, BMW dealerships and MaxMara fashion boutiques are among retailers that use facial recognition to identify and track customers, often without telling them. Kohler said it would stop using the technology.