College president Zooms with students isolated due to virus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The new president of a Florida Christian college wanted to make sure students who contracted COVID-19 were emotionally well and getting any help they need. So Dr. Debra Schwinn has daily Zoom calls with any Palm Beach Atlantic University students who are in isolation because they are sick with the coronavirus or have been exposed. She uses the 20-minute calls to bolster their spirits, ask about their needs and learn what prayers they want from her. Students who have been on the calls say they are a welcome relief from the isolation and anxiety they felt being alone for days or weeks.