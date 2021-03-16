Connecticut’s zoning laws a focus in racial equity debate

A coalition called Desegregate Connecticut that originally started with a Zoom call among architects, planners and attorneys is hoping to pass legislation to address housing inequities in the state, both racially and economically. The coalition of more than 60 organizations has compiled a package of zoning-related changes for lawmakers to consider in a legislative session marked by debate over how to bring more equity to a state with some of the highest levels of income inequality. But while the nation’s racial reckoning has generated momentum to make it easier for people to live wherever they want in Connecticut, there’s been some resistance, especially from residents and leaders of smaller and often wealthy communities.