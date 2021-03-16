Culver, McBride earn AP All-American honors

(WVVA) - West Virginia starters Derek Culver and Miles McBride both earned All-American Honorable Mention nods from the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Culver enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season. The junior also led the Mountaineers in field goal percentage at 49.0 percent.

McBride has been the squad's top scorer this season, averaging 15.5 points per game. He also paced the team in assists with 127.

The Big 12 was well-represented on the AP All-American teams, as Baylor's Jared Butler and Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham earned First Team honors. Baylor's Davion Mitchell also landed on the All-American Third Team.