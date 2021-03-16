Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic has quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia’s Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for fraud. Mamic announced the decision in a statement just days before the club’s Europa League match against Tottenham. He says he does “not feel guilty” but he has to accept the verdict is final and resign from the position of coach and sports director. Mamic and his brother Zdravko, a former Dinamo Zagreb executive director, were charged with embezzling millions of dollars from player transfers and with tax evasion.