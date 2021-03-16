EXPLAINER: What’s behind some Chauvin jury questions?

Potential jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death have been asked some questions that may appear curious. But experts say every question has a purpose. For example, prospective jurors were asked by defense lawyers: Have you ever had to resolve conflict? Experts agree the goal is to identify tough-minded people who will stand their ground if they support acquittal. A question asking if the potential jurors have ever thought for certain they were right, only to be proven wrong, seeks out those who would go into the highly publicized trial with an open mind.