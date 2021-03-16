Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot to curb vaccine reluctance

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two dozen faith leaders in the U.S. capital region have gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus in an event aimed at encouraging others to get the shot. Tuesday’s interfaith event held before television cameras at the Washington National Cathedral targeted in particular Black, Latino and other communities of color, aiming to overcome vaccine reluctance among populations that have disproportionately hit by the pandemic. The “vaccine confidence” event also included health leaders such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist and the public face of the nation’s fight against COVID-19.