George Mason fires men’s basketball coach Dave Pauslen

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — George Mason has fired men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen after six seasons. The team had four winning seasons and went 95-91 during Paulsen’s tenure but never made the NCAA Tournament or NIT. The Patriots were 13-9 this past season and lost in the quarterfinals of the A10 tournament. Paulsen had one year remaining on his contract. Athletic director Brad Edwards said he made the decision to part ways with Paulsen after a extensive evaluation of the program. The school says a national search will be conducted for Paulsen’s successor.