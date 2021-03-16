EU regulator ‘convinced’ AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk

BRUSSELS (AP) — With coronavirus cases rising in many places, governments are facing the grimmest of dilemmas: push on with a vaccine that is known to save lives or suspend use of AstraZeneca over reports of dangerous blood clots in a few recipients, even as the European regulator said there was “no indication” the shot was responsible. It has created a jagged divide across the globe, forcing politicians to assess the health risks of halting the shots at a time when many countries are already struggling to overcome logistical hurdles and vaccine hesitancy. Sweden was the latest to join a swelling group of European Union nations choosing caution over speed. But the head of the European Medicines Agency said Tuesday the agency is “firmly convinced” the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.