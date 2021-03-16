Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams

The Associated Press has released its men’s All-America team and it is dominated by Gonzaga and Baylor. Both teams were atop the rankings most of the season. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Butler’s Jared Butler are on the first team. They are joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and dynamic freshman Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs are also second-team All-Americans. Baylor’s Davion Mitchell made the third team.