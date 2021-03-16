Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain

Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strainNew
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Senior diplomats from Greece and Turkey are meeting in Athens in an effort to ease long-standing tensions over disputed sea boundaries and related mineral rights. The talks between the two NATO members are aimed at leading to more formal negotiations following a five-year pause. Tensions between Greece and Turkey led to a dangerous military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean last year and also added strain to Ankara’s ties with the European Union.