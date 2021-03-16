I like Ike, but Mike’s OK; ranked-choice voting gets a look

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An electoral reform that has taken root in the iconoclastic states of Maine and Alaska could be gaining traction nationwide. After decades of theoretical discussions among policy wonks, advocates of ranked-choice voting are looking to expand the concept. They’re turning to Wisconsin, Virginia, Utah and other states, building on a successful campaign in Alaska last year. Fueling the effort is voter disgust with the current crop of elected officials, particularly in Congress. Virginia congressman Don Beyer is a supporter. He said momentum is building but it could be a decade or more before ranked-choice voting is available to many Americans.