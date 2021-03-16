Mercer County leaders seeking feedback on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - Mercer County leaders are seeking the public's feedback about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout there.

County Commissioners have developed an online poll to gauge residents' interest in getting a shot.

Commissioner Greg Puckett says nearly 20 percent of the population is now vaccinated, and feedback is essential to making future events run smoother.

"There are times when they say it was very slow or it was going great, and you kinda get a feel for what time of day that might've been, or what we can do to tweak it and make it better," Puckett said. "I think that's also part of this process. We need to make sure that we take that time to understand what the public says - to get that feedback - to help make the process better."

If you're interested in being contacted about available vaccines, you can also leave your contact information.

To take the survey, click here.