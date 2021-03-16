Meteorology Monday: Details on Severe Weather Awareness Week

Spring is right around the corner and that means severe storm season is approaching. Severe Weather Awareness Week begins March 15th and continues March 19th for both Virginia and West Virginia. Each day this week, the WVVA Weather Team will post tips and important information on each days designated topic.

Monday, March 15th is knowing the difference between a watch and a warning.

Tuesday, March 16th is a day dedicated to tornadoes. How to prepare for one and what to do during a tornado are the main points. A statewide tornado drill for Virginia will begin at 9:45AM. In West Virginia the statewide tornado drill will begin at 11AM.

Wednesday, March 17th dives into severe thunderstorms. This can be a derecho, storms with large hail, or storms with damaging winds.

Thursday, March 18th is something we all know too well unfortunately. This day is dedicated for flash flooding. The types of flooding, safety tips and basics of flooding will be discussed.

Friday, March 19th is the last day. Lightning will be the main topic. We will discuss what is is, the types and overall safety.