Mexico catches migrants using false UN documents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A highway checkpoint in Mexico has caught 20 migrants using falsified paperwork with letterheads from the U.N. refugee agency, UNCHR. The migrants were found aboard passenger buses at a checkpoint in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon. When asked for documents, they displayed letters supposedly from the UNCHR stating they were refugees or had requested refugee status, and should be allowed to travel. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Tuesday that U.N. officials confirmed the documents were false and have filed a complaint. The Institute said some of the migrants said that smugglers had given them the documents.