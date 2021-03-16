Lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe is found dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A longtime Ohio lobbyist who pleaded not guilty in a sweeping federal bribery investigation has been found dead. Authorities said Tuesday that 67-year-old Neil Clark’s body was found the day before in an isolated area near where he had been living in Collier County, Florida. An autopsy is pending. Clark’s wife indicated they had been having financial issues. Clark had made his not-guilty plea in August over an alleged role in a $60 million scheme federal prosecutors say funneled money from FirstEnergy companies to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder to secure a a $1 billion nuclear bailout.