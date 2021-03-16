PR firms: Golden Globes must reform or stars will boycott

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 100 Hollywood publicity firms that collectively represent the majority of stars in film and television, said they will advise their clients to skip the Golden Globes if the Hollywood Foreign Press Association does not commit to “transformational change.” In a letter sent late Monday to the association, the PR companies said it must reform or many of the industry’s most prominent actors will boycott its events. The message was the latest salvo in an ongoing scandal for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. In the days before last month’s Globes, The Los Angeles Times reported that the group’s 87 voting members do not include one Black person.