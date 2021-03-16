Ravens agree to deals to keep Wolfe, Bowser

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year contract with linebacker Tyus Bowser and a three-year deal with defensive lineman Derek Wolfe before they became free agents. General manager Eric DeCosta announced both deals one day before the start of the new league year when potential free agents can sign with other teams. A person familiar with the deal says Wolfe’s new contract is worth $12 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms were not released. Bowser’s contract is worth a reported $22 million.