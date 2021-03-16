Spike in overdoses in Raleigh County raises caution

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter says that there has been an increase in overdose calls in the area since March 14.

Four overdose and two unconscious calls have been made in Raleigh County in a short time span.

Sheriff Van Meter says that it appears that a bad batch of heroin is circulating. He says all heroin is damaging, but that this more harmful batch is suspicious and should be avoided.

