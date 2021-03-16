Spotty shower possible for Tuesday, but much warmer

Some of the area witnessed a wintry mix overnight. This could lead to some slick spots mainly on bridges and overpasses. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties until 11 AM due to the possibility for some slick spots.

Overall most of the area saw light, plain rain showers. Today we look fairly dry with a stray shower or two possible.

This evening and overnight a few more showers build in, but still most of the area will stay dry and cloudy. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s and 60s today. Lows tonight will be in the 40s for most. Winds eventually calm down by this evening. During the day wind gusts will hit 15-25 MPH at times.

Most of St. Patrick's Day is dry with a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We may start off tomorrow morning with some patchy fog. Temperatures tomorrow for most will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

Rain will push in Wednesday night and continue for most of Thursday as a second low pressure system moves east.

Heavy downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Thursday. Some storms are possible to become strong or severe! For now the Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather. We are continuing to monitor if the right ingredients will actually set us up for severe weather.

