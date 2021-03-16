Summers County Sheriff’s Department accepting anonymous tips

SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) - The Summers County Sheriff's Department is re-building a bridge to step up crime fighting by re-launching their anonymous tip line.

Sheriff Justin Faris says the tip line can be used to report anything from illegal drug activity to theft.

You can remain 100 percent anonymous.

If you'd like to be called back, you can leave your contact information. Sheriff Faris says that information won't be shared.

The Sheriff says the goal is to help keep Summers County safer.

"It's a great tool for us because a lot of times, it's someone's family member or friend that maybe thinks that they need to be prosecuted for something and they don't want the repercussions on their relationship with that person," Faris said. "So it's a really great tool for us to have."

The tip line's number is 304-466-7157. You can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and the voicemail will be checked daily.