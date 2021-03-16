Three positive COVID-19 cases reported at one Fayette County high school

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County Schools released information about two cases of COVID-19 reported at Oak Hill High School on Tuesday.



This comes one day after a release about a single case at Oak Hill High School. Two new cases bring the case total at Oak Hill to three.

Fayette County Schools said contract tracing is taking place and that those that needed to be tested and quarantine will be notified.

