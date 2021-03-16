Tuesday tilts see Lady Warriors, Westside earn wins

(WVVA) - In a busy night for Wyoming County hoops, the Lady Warriors defeat Summers County on the road, while the Renegades top their rival on homecoming.

The Wyoming East and Summers County girls squared off as Class AA section foes on Tuesday, with the Lady Warriors clamping down on the home team for a 52-37 win.

In Clear Fork, the Westside boys returned to action and defeated cross-county rival, Wyoming East, 53-48.

From the Par Mar Stores Shootout in Institute, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring battled, but fell to Class AA No. 2 Poca, 69-58.

OTHER SCORES:

Liberty (R) 73, Summers Co. 44 (Boys)

Greenbrier East 66, Princeton 57 (Girls)

River View 60, Greenbrier West 25 (Girls)

James Monroe 62, Mount View 24 (Girls)