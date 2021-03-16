Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

10:33 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 87, Grafton 69

Brooke 84, Cameron 61

Cabell Midland 97, Riverside 41

Capital 86, Hurricane 52

Herbert Hoover 72, Wayne 39

Lincoln County 54, Lewis County 41

Logan 68, Chapmanville 42

Madonna 87, Valley Wetzel 42

Notre Dame 58, Wheeling Central 47

Poca 69, Shady Spring 58

Ritchie County 66, Wirt County 42

South Charleston 62, St. Albans 54, 2OT

Spring Valley 64, Parkersburg 58

Tolsia 66, Van 38

Tug Valley 87, Tolsia 72

Westside 53, Wyoming East 48

Wheeling Park 69, Weir 35

Williamstown 56, Ravenswood 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 77, Riverside 16

Greenbrier East 66, Princeton 57

Lincoln County 64, Lewis County 62

Morgantown 54, University 37

Musselman 35, Spring Mills 28

River View 50, Greenbrier West 25

South Charleston 60, St. Albans 47

Wyoming East 52, Summers County 37___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

