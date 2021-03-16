Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 87, Grafton 69
Brooke 84, Cameron 61
Cabell Midland 97, Riverside 41
Capital 86, Hurricane 52
Herbert Hoover 72, Wayne 39
Lincoln County 54, Lewis County 41
Logan 68, Chapmanville 42
Madonna 87, Valley Wetzel 42
Notre Dame 58, Wheeling Central 47
Poca 69, Shady Spring 58
Ritchie County 66, Wirt County 42
South Charleston 62, St. Albans 54, 2OT
Spring Valley 64, Parkersburg 58
Tolsia 66, Van 38
Tug Valley 87, Tolsia 72
Westside 53, Wyoming East 48
Wheeling Park 69, Weir 35
Williamstown 56, Ravenswood 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 77, Riverside 16
Greenbrier East 66, Princeton 57
Lincoln County 64, Lewis County 62
Morgantown 54, University 37
Musselman 35, Spring Mills 28
River View 50, Greenbrier West 25
South Charleston 60, St. Albans 47
Wyoming East 52, Summers County 37___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/