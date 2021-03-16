UK funds street lights, CCTV amid anger over woman’s killing

LONDON (AP) — The British government plans to increase funding for street lighting and closed-circuit TV as part of a package of measures to help protect women and girls. The plans came after the murder of a young woman who was abducted on the streets of London sparked a national outcry. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government will more than double funding for neighborhood safety measures to 45 million pounds ($62 million). The government also plans to expand a pilot project that puts plainclothes police officers at bars and night clubs. Serving police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. Couzens appeared Tuesday at a hearing by video link. A plea hearing is planned Jul. 9.