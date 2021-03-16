Johnson looks east to Asia as focus of post-Brexit strategy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. will prioritize diplomatic engagement with Asian countries in the coming decade, as he unveiled a major shift in the country’s foreign policy and defense priorities after Brexit. A new strategy document Tuesday sets out a vision of a “Global Britain,” and envisions Britain “tilting” toward the Indo-Pacific region as the world’s “geopolitical and economic centre of gravity” moves east. The government said Russia remains “the most acute threat to our security,” but the language on China is more muted. While acknowledging the challenges posed by a more assertive China, the review said the U.K. plans to continue pursuing a positive trade and investment relationship with Beijing.