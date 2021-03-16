UN atomic watchdog: Return to Iran nuclear deal possible

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says an American return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran remains possible, but suggested to European Parliamentarians both sides need to be prepared to negotiate. The United States pulled out of the deal unilaterally in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, but President Joe Biden has indicated that the U.S. would be willing to rejoin. Iran has said that before it resumes compliance with the deal, the U.S. needs to return to its own obligations under the deal. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said Tuesday, however, that “it takes two to tango.”